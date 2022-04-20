Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.25% of Clarus worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR remained flat at $$22.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. 15,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,511. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.35 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

