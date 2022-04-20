Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.62. 211,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 567,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The stock has a market cap of $253.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cloopen Group by 952.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

