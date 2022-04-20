CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $66,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

