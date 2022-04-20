CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $444.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCNE. StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

CNB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

