CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.16

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 57838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

