Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 97,583 shares.The stock last traded at $56.75 and had previously closed at $56.14.
KOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
