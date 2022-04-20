Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 97,583 shares.The stock last traded at $56.75 and had previously closed at $56.14.

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

