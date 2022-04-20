Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) versus BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Critical Contrast

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Codex DNA alerts:

31.5% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Codex DNA and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -2,050.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Codex DNA and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codex DNA presently has a consensus target price of $15.86, suggesting a potential upside of 285.81%. Given Codex DNA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codex DNA and BioForce Nanosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA $11.04 million 10.92 -$38.96 million N/A N/A BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,107.22 -$500,000.00 N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codex DNA.

Summary

Codex DNA beats BioForce Nanosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioForce Nanosciences (Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.