Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.81. The company had a trading volume of 120,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

