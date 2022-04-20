Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.27. 155,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,907. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

