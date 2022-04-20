Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 376,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 476,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Columbia Care Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label Cannabidiol brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

