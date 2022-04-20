Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $964.12 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $964.12 million and approximately $106.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for about $143.58 or 0.00346736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,714,839 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.