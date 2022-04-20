Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Conceal (CCX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $119,701.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,003.26 or 1.00029157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.75 or 0.00258995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00350492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00152119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00087609 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,895,019 coins and its circulating supply is 12,028,795 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

