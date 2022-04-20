CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE CEIX traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.50. 9,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 2.37. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

