Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Shares Down 6.9%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 114,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 96,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$138.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Copper Fox Metals alerts:

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.