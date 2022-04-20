Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CRU traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15.75 ($0.20). The company had a trading volume of 164,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.39 million and a P/E ratio of 30.39. Coral Products has a one year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23).

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

