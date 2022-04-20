Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:CRU traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 15.75 ($0.20). The company had a trading volume of 164,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.39 million and a P/E ratio of 30.39. Coral Products has a one year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23).
Coral Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.