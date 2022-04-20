Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 225,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

