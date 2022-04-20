Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.08 and traded as high as C$4.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 115,365 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a PE ratio of -20.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

