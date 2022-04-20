Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $50.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.18 billion to $52.90 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $45.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $222.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $227.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $240.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $250.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $21.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,547. The company has a market capitalization of $267.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $365.29 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.