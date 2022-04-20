Covestro AG to Issue Dividend of $1.36 (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.3605 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Covestro has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($68.82) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Covestro from €74.00 ($79.57) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

