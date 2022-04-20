Craig Hallum Raises Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $160.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day moving average is $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.