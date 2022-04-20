Credit Suisse Group Boosts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$51.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.63.

Shares of TSE NPI traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.40. 628,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,382. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$34.95 and a 1-year high of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.77.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$557.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5045022 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

