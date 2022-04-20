Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $329.66

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.66 ($4.29) and traded as low as GBX 265.60 ($3.46). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 268.20 ($3.49), with a volume of 1,423,623 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.67) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.07) to GBX 310 ($4.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.53) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.50).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 328.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of £674.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($120,218.58). Also, insider Duncan Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($37,861.05).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

