Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $23.11

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.11, but opened at $22.50. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $3,719,791.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,498.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,233,331.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $53,979,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 532,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 184,515 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

