Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 5,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,667. The stock has a market cap of $829.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

