Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of CRT stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

