CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.
NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
