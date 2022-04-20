CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Issues Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

