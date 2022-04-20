CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.
Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.