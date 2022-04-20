CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.