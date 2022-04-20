CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CFB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

