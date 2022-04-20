Cryptex Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $312,024.00 (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $312,024.00 worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00014610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00103768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,962,528 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

