CryptoBonusMiles Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $214,160.07 and $305.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

