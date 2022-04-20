Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) Insider Daniel James Cowland Sells 1,889 Shares

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP – Get Rating) insider Daniel James Cowland sold 1,889 shares of Curtis Banks Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.16), for a total value of £4,590.27 ($5,972.25).

LON CBP traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.38). 42,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56. Curtis Banks Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 229.66 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 290 ($3.77). The stock has a market cap of £173.89 million and a PE ratio of 25.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Curtis Banks Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

