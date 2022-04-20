Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.92

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 19179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

