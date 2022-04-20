Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE DHR traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,500. Danaher has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

