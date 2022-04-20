DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $345,169.70 and approximately $993.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005250 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

