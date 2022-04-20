DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Cap of $207,087.73

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $207,087.73 and approximately $4,770.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00226974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007729 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006320 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005308 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002347 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

