Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.67

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.67, with a volume of 2024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.73.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

