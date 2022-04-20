DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00271105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005059 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $760.60 or 0.01818347 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003168 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

