Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.03

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 9770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Denny's alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $816.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.