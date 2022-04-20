DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.