Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $245.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.14.
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $178.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
