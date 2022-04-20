Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €191.00

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to €191.00 ($205.38) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DBOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($197.85) to €185.00 ($198.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($161.29) to €156.00 ($167.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($188.17) to €180.00 ($193.55) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.86.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 210,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,613. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.