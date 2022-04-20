DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the highest is $49.33 million. DHT reported sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $274.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

