DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.22

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.20 million. Research analysts expect that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

