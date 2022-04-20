Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DSAQ stock remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Wednesday. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,121. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after buying an additional 1,678,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on businesses within the direct selling industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

