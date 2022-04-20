Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.98 Million

Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will report $73.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Domo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.95 million and the highest is $74.00 million. Domo posted sales of $60.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domo will report full year sales of $316.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $317.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $382.83 million, with estimates ranging from $381.60 million to $384.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domo.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

DOMO stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. 273,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

In related news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its position in shares of Domo by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Domo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.