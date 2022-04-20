DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 8.3%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.27 and last traded at $100.24. 81,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,576,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion and a PE ratio of -76.63.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,099 shares of company stock worth $42,775,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.