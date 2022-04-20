Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

D.UN opened at C$27.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

