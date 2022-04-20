Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 0.1%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.33. 1,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

About Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

