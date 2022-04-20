DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.75

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.75 and last traded at $79.72, with a volume of 39208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DSDVY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,082.26.

The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.10%.

DSV A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

