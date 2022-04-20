Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,662.14 ($21.63).

Several analysts recently commented on DNLM shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.09) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.47) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.77) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($22.25) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Ian Bull bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.31) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($42,935.21). Also, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.21) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($30,418.94).

Shares of DNLM traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,050 ($13.66). The stock had a trading volume of 233,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 963.50 ($12.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,136.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,275.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

